MLB commissioner says clubs will issue schedule, asks whether players can report for training by July 1

Posted 7:57 pm, June 22, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — BREAKING: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says clubs will issue schedule, asks whether players can report for training by July 1.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press Monday, June 22 that the executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a proposed 60-game schedule by a 33-5 vote.

The union dared Commissioner Rob Manfred to give a unilateral order for the regular season’s start and provoke what figures to be lengthy and costly litigation over the impact of the coronavirus on the sport.

Manfred was expected to take the next step as baseball descends into the type of labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972-95.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.