MLB commissioner says clubs will issue schedule, asks whether players can report for training by July 1

MILWAUKEE — BREAKING: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says clubs will issue schedule, asks whether players can report for training by July 1.

Source: Owners plan to implement 60-game season once union responds to two questions posed in statement. https://t.co/6Erj1jLpfK — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 23, 2020

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press Monday, June 22 that the executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a proposed 60-game schedule by a 33-5 vote.

The union dared Commissioner Rob Manfred to give a unilateral order for the regular season’s start and provoke what figures to be lengthy and costly litigation over the impact of the coronavirus on the sport.

Manfred was expected to take the next step as baseball descends into the type of labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972-95.