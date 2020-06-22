More Boys and Girls Clubs locations reopen in Milwaukee, southeast Wisconsin

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Four more locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs reopened on Monday, June 22. That brings to six the number of clubs open in Milwaukee — as well as Camp Whitcomb/Mason in Hartland.

Officials say 25 additional clubs are slated to open Monday, July 6.

In addition to the safety protocols below, officials say all clubs are operating at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Families can register their children at bgcmilwaukee.org.

