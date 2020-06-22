Officials: 35-year-old man from Wheeling, IL drowns in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA — A 35-year-old man from Wheeling, Illinois drowned in Geneva Lake on Sunday evening, June 21, officials say.

A post from Geneva Lake police on Facebook says the following:

“On Sunday, June 21, 2020 at approximately 6:40 PM the City of Lake Geneva Police and the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency received a call of a welfare check on a boat moored on a buoy in the City of Lake Geneva near the municipal beach. The boat was moored approximately 75 – 100 yards from shore.

“Geneva Lake Officers made contact with adults on the boat which was a 2006 24’ Bayliner. Officers learned a 35-year-old male had swam from the boat toward the beach with another adult (witness) at approximately 4:30 PM. The adult witness made it to shore and did not see the victim. The witness informed officers that he went back in the water to look for the victim but did not find him in the water. The witness said that he thought the victim may have made it to shore. The witness looked on the beach and went to two nearby bars looking for the victim. The witness said that after looking at the bars and on the beach again, he then swam back to the boat looking for the victim.