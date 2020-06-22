Officials: 35-year-old man from Wheeling, IL drowns in Geneva Lake
LAKE GENEVA — A 35-year-old man from Wheeling, Illinois drowned in Geneva Lake on Sunday evening, June 21, officials say.
A post from Geneva Lake police on Facebook says the following:
“On Sunday, June 21, 2020 at approximately 6:40 PM the City of Lake Geneva Police and the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency received a call of a welfare check on a boat moored on a buoy in the City of Lake Geneva near the municipal beach. The boat was moored approximately 75 – 100 yards from shore.
“Geneva Lake Officers made contact with adults on the boat which was a 2006 24’ Bayliner. Officers learned a 35-year-old male had swam from the boat toward the beach with another adult (witness) at approximately 4:30 PM. The adult witness made it to shore and did not see the victim. The witness informed officers that he went back in the water to look for the victim but did not find him in the water. The witness said that he thought the victim may have made it to shore. The witness looked on the beach and went to two nearby bars looking for the victim. The witness said that after looking at the bars and on the beach again, he then swam back to the boat looking for the victim.
“After waiting for the victim until approximately 6:40 PM, they then called the police.
“City of Lake Geneva Fire Department was dispatched for their dive rescue team. A MABAS Box Alarm was requested and units from City of Delavan, Town of Delavan, Troy Center, Fontana, Linn, Williams Bay, Whitewater, Sharon, and Elkhorn responded along with Racine Fire Bells to assist.
“City of Lake Geneva Police Department deployed their drone and located the victim under the water approximately 50 yards from the shore in approximately 10’ of water. Dive team members were able to recover the body at approximately 8:30 PM. The Walworth County Medical Examiner was requested. The 35-year-old victim is from Wheeling, IL. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.”