Police investigating shots fired incident near Chase and Holt

MILWAUKEE — Police say they are investigating a call of shots fired near S. Chase Avenue and W. Holt Avenue Sunday afternoon, June 21.

According to police, suspects in two vehicles fired several shots at each other around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

