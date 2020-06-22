× ‘Uncertain times:’ Discovery World announces staff reductions, changes due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has forced Discovery World to make changes, officials announced on Monday, June 22.

A news release indicated Discovery World is cutting staff by 55 employees across multiple departments in order to maintain museum operations. Members of Discovery World’s leadership team have also taken salary reductions to preserve future resources.

In addition to reductions in staff, the release says members of Discovery World’s management will experience reduced compensation ranging from three percent to ten percent, depending on salary grades.

Bryan Wunar, Discovery World President & CEO, issued the following statement:

“This has been an extremely challenging decision and one that that was made in order to sustain Discovery World’s future in these uncertain times. I am beyond thankful for the contributions each these individuals has made to Discovery World and their service to our mission.”