Video shows small dog helping to foil NYC pharmacy robbery

Posted 7:12 am, June 22, 2020, by , Updated at 07:31AM, June 22, 2020

Video released by New York City police shows a small pooch yapping at three robbery suspects before they flee empty-handed. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y.  — New York City police have released surveillance video showing a yapping small dog helping to foil a stick-up at a New York City mom-and-pop pharmacy.

The three holdup men fled empty-handed after being confronted by the owner and the frantic dog, WINS-AM reported.

It happened June 9 at the New Trend Pharmacy in Brooklyn.

The NYPD tweeted the footage Thursday.

The video shows one of the robbers, who has a gun, climbing over the counter. He also had on a white mask and surgical gloves.

Read more on FOXNews.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.