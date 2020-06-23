LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence has campaign stop at Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee

Bill Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Posted 11:52 am, June 23, 2020, by

NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after a break in his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown, PA on September 24, 2018. Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham home in 2004. (Photo by David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.   — Comedian Bill Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He’s serving a three- to 10-year sentence.

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby’s lawyers challenge. The first involves the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers.

And the court will examine Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged.

