Concert updates: American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners rescheduled for 2021

MILWAUKEE — With the cancellation of Summerfest 2020, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is doing everything possible to reschedule American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners previously scheduled during the 2020 festival for late June/early July 2021.

Below is updated information for previously announced concerts. Dates for postponed shows will be forthcoming soon.

Concert Original Date Status New Date Khalid June 27, 2020 Rescheduled June 24, 2021 Luke Bryan June 25, 2020 Rescheduled June 25, 2021 Blink-182 June 28, 2020 Rescheduled July 2, 2021 Chris Stapleton June 30, 2020 Rescheduled July 8, 2021 Dave Matthews Band July 2, 2020 Rescheduled July 1, 2021 Halsey July 3, 2020 Rescheduled July 3, 2021 Justin Bieber June 24, 2020 Postponed Coming Soon Guns N’ Roses July 4, 2020 Postponed Coming Soon Sam Hunt September 4, 2020 Canceled –

Ticket holders for rescheduled concerts are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the 2021 concert date. For those fans unable to attend a rescheduled date, refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date. Fans who purchased tickets from the Summerfest Box Office will have 30 days to request refunds.

The Summerfest box office is now open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m.

CONCERT UPDATES: We're doing everything possible to reschedule @amfam Amphitheater headliners for late June/early July 2021. For updates about Khalid, Luke Bryan, Blink-182, Sam Hunt and all previously rescheduled shows, please visit here: https://t.co/eBgUJTHvJB @AmFamAmp pic.twitter.com/Ahz1In7DeH — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 23, 2020

Refunds for Sam Hunt are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. If tickets were purchased from the Box Office with cash, ticketholders should return to the Box Office with the tickets for a refund.

The dates for Summerfest 2021 will be confirmed in the months to come. Summerfest 2020 admission ticketholders can hold on to their tickets, as they will be valid for Summerfest 2021. Refunds on Summerfest admission tickets purchased via Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster are available.

All refunds for Summerfest admission tickets must be initiated by July 17, 2020.

Information regarding how to obtain a refund on festival admission tickets, as well as information regarding concert tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater or the BMO Harris Pavilion can be found at Summerfest.com .