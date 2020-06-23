LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence pays a visit to Waukesha STEM Academy

Dr. Anthony Fauci says ‘it will be when not if’ for a COVID-19 vaccine

Posted 11:04 am, June 23, 2020, by , Updated at 11:16AM, June 23, 2020

Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19, “focusing on lessons learned to prepare for the next pandemic”, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 23, 2020. (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The government’s top infectious disease expert has told a House committee he believes “it will be when and not if” there will be a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also says he remains “cautiously optimistic” that some will be ready at the end of the year. He has returned to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

Fauci was testifying along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

