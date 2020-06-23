Empowering people with disabilities: Lake Geneva Wisconsin is home to a new kind of coffee shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- Lake Geneva Wisconsin is home to a new kind of coffee shop. Inspired Coffee employs people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities where they are celebrated, job trained, coached and, over time, placed into a fully integrated work setting. Brian Karmp is there all morning at today’s grand opening!

About Inspired Coffee (website)

PURPOSE Inspired is a premium coffee shop, a neighborhood place, located in downtown Lake Geneva, Wisconsin employing people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities where they are celebrated, job trained, coached and, over time, placed into a fully integrated work setting.

MISSION Empowering people with disabilities to live with greater purpose and achieve their individual best in a thriving environment.