Empowering people with disabilities: Lake Geneva Wisconsin is home to a new kind of coffee shop

Posted 9:52 am, June 23, 2020, by , Updated at 09:53AM, June 23, 2020
LAKE GENEVA -- Lake Geneva Wisconsin is home to a new kind of coffee shop. Inspired Coffee employs people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities where they are celebrated, job trained, coached and, over time, placed into a fully integrated work setting. Brian Karmp is there all morning at today’s grand opening!

About Inspired Coffee (website)

PURPOSE

Inspired is a premium coffee shop, a neighborhood place, located in downtown Lake Geneva, Wisconsin employing people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities where they are celebrated, job trained, coached and, over time, placed into a fully integrated work setting.

MISSION

Empowering people with disabilities to live with greater purpose and achieve their individual best in a thriving environment.

