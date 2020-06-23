‘Fully open:’ Wisconsin DOT announces completion of I-94 North/South corridor construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction has been completed on the I-94 North/South corridor in southeastern Wisconsin -- a project that began more than a decade ago -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday, June 23.

The entire I-94 North/South corridor spans just over 36 miles from the City of Milwaukee to just south of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.

Wisconsin DOT officials said the last portion of the project was an 18-and-a-half-mile stretch from College Avenue to WIS-142 that was completed over the past two years. Officials also said the project was completed on time and on budget.

"It's a great day for the State of Wisconsin. We are fully open, four lanes in each direction, on the 18-and-a-half-mile stretch here on I-94 between Kenosha and Milwaukee," said Craig Thompson, Wisconsin DOT secretary.

Officials said there are significant safety and capacity improvements. The next DOT project in the Milwaukee area is the north leg of the Zoo interchange between Swan Boulevard and Burleigh Street. Preliminary work will begin after July 4, and full construction will begin in 2021.