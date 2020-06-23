× George Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump joins attorney for family of Joel Acevedo

MILWAUKEE — On the heels of George Floyd’s death, Attorney Benjamin Crump has joined the attorney representing Joel Acevedo’s family in Milwaukee, “to seek justice in yet another police strangulation case,” according to a news release Tuesday, June 23.

A charge of first-degree reckless homicide was filed Wednesday, May 13 against off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli. He is charged in connection with the death of Joel Acevedo following a fight inside Mattioli’s home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue on Sunday, April 19. Prosecutors said Mattioli indicated he “held (Acevedo) on the ground” after Acevedo tried stealing from him and punched another man in the home. It happened the morning after the off-duty officer hosted a get-together at his home.

Mattioli, 32, is a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department and has been placed on full suspension, according to police.

Acevedo, 25, died from his injuries at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 25.

The news release Tuesday noted in the wake of Acevedo’s death, “social justice leaders and community supporters who have rallied and marched on behalf of Joel Acevedo, continue to demand the public release of body CAM footage and 911 tapes from April 19, 2020, in order to shed light on Acevedo’s death.”

“The world saw that the police officer had a knee on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds,” said Crump in the release. “Based on the 911 call and the police body camera video, Joel Acevedo’s family believe that he was choked by the police for over ten minutes. He was unconscious when the police officer finally took his hands off of his neck, and he remained that way until he was pronounced dead six days later. I am representing this family with Attorney LaMarr because the police continue to literally choke the life out of Black and Brown people.”

The release noted Mattioli is to make his first court appearance Wednesday. The Acevedo family will be allowed to provide a statement during this appearance, and attorneys for the family will be standing with their clients.

“I have joined Attorney LaMarr, Kirk Claunch, and the Acevedo family in this fight for justice, because I do have faith in the justice system, and I believe that no one is above the law – not even police officers,” said Crump in the release. “We must all be held accountable for our actions, and our team intends to make absolutely sure that those responsible for Joel Acevedo’s death answer for their actions.”

The release said Crump “has been referred to as the go-to person for racial justice cases, and the Acevedo case presents an opportunity for his legal team to do what they do best – serve as a voice for the voiceless.”