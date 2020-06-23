It’s asparagus season! Check out this quick, easy salad recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's asparagus season! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a salad recipe.

Asparagus Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus

1/2 cup finely diced red onion

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved (optional)

1/2 cup crumbled Bleu cheese

For the dressing:

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

Steam or boil asparagus 2 about minutes depending on thickness until tender crisp. Plunge into ice water to stop the cooking. Remove from ice water and pat dry.

In a jar with a lid, combine all the ingredients for the dressing and shake well. Place the asparagus on a serving plate. Sprinkle tomatoes, onion and bleu cheese on top. Drizzle some of the dressing on top of salad. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for about 5 days.