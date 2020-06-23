It’s asparagus season! Check out this quick, easy salad recipe

MILWAUKEE -- It's asparagus season! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a salad recipe.
Asparagus Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound asparagus
- 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved (optional)
- 1/2 cup crumbled Bleu cheese
For the dressing:
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
Directions:
Steam or boil asparagus 2 about minutes depending on thickness until tender crisp. Plunge into ice water to stop the cooking. Remove from ice water and pat dry.
In a jar with a lid, combine all the ingredients for the dressing and shake well. Place the asparagus on a serving plate. Sprinkle tomatoes, onion and bleu cheese on top. Drizzle some of the dressing on top of salad. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for about 5 days.