It’s asparagus season! Check out this quick, easy salad recipe

Posted 9:48 am, June 23, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- It's asparagus season! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a salad recipe.

Asparagus Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound asparagus
  • 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved (optional)
  • 1/2 cup crumbled Bleu cheese

For the dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • Freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:
Steam or boil asparagus 2 about minutes depending on thickness until tender crisp. Plunge into ice water to stop the cooking. Remove from ice water and pat dry.

In a jar with a lid, combine all the ingredients for the dressing and shake well. Place the asparagus on a serving plate. Sprinkle tomatoes, onion and bleu cheese on top. Drizzle some of the dressing on top of salad. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for about 5 days.

