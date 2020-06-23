June is Pride Month! Some ways you can show your pride at home

MILWAUKEE -- June is Pride Month and many official celebrations have been canceled due to the pandemic. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways you can show your pride at home.
- RUN PROUD FROM HEAD TO TOE (AND TUMMY IN BETWEEN) - BRANDS THAT GIVE BACK:
The internet says June is Pride Month and Goodr wants to be clear: Pride is a year-round celebration. Celebrate with these prideful purple shades with a rainbow pattern and violet reflective lenses. In support of @lalgbtcenter.
- Target's Love is Love Tee keeps your Pride look simple, powerful and straight to the point with the Pride Gender Love is Love tee. Target has an entire collection featured here and a multi-year partnership with GLSEN.
- ASOS teamed up with GLAAD for the fourth year in a row on a pride collection with 100% of net profit being donated to GLAAD. The collection was designed as an opportunity to raise awareness of the important work GLAAD has been doing for 35 years for the LGBTQ+ community. This year`s collection continues the message of UNITY that has been the foundation of the range since the first launch.
- Happy Socks makes it so you can always walk with PRIDE. For the second year in a row, Happy Socks and The Phluid Project are teaming up on a collaboration for Pride with 10% of net sales being donated to The Trevor Project. Pride styles will be available year-round. The collection includes six new designs featuring tie-dye, printed motifs, fringe and more.
- Converse has a variety of options - and in past years, they`ve donated more than $1 million in support of local and global LGBTQIA+ organizations. This year, the brand selected four major organizations working to empower the community and advocate for their rights to benefit from the 2020 Pride Collection: It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and OUT MetroWest. Inspire to share stories remind the next gen it will get better - to helping the LGBTQ youth population
- UGG - disco checker slide. To complement the capsule collection, UGG is donating $125,000 to GLAAD a nonprofit accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ Community.
- KIND PRIDE returns as part of a multi-year program to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND is donating 100 percent of net sales (up to $50,000) of the Pride Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bar sales to the Ali Forney Center, an organization that works to protect homeless LGBTQ+ youths.