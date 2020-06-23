× MCSO: Report of shots fired closes I-43/94 NB at Becher

MILWAUKEE — All northbound lanes on I-43 north of W. National Avenue were shutdown Tuesday afternoon, June 23 due to a report of shots fired.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said all northbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at W. Becher Street so deputies can investigate.

There are no reported injuries.

All N/B lanes on I-43 north of W. National Ave. are shutdown while Deputies investigate a report of shots fired. All N/B traffic is being diverted off the freeway at W. Becher St. There are no reported injuries. Slow down or move over for first responders. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) June 23, 2020

It’s the second such incident Tuesday.

All lanes on southbound I-43 reopened to traffic around noon near Walnut — shut down earlier in the morning following reports of shots fired. No injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes on I-43 at Walnut are shutdown while Deputies investigate a report of shots fired. No injuries have been reported. Please use alternate routes. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) June 23, 2020

43.038902 -87.906474