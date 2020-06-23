MCSO: Report of shots fired closes I-43/94 NB at Becher
MILWAUKEE — All northbound lanes on I-43 north of W. National Avenue were shutdown Tuesday afternoon, June 23 due to a report of shots fired.
Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said all northbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at W. Becher Street so deputies can investigate.
There are no reported injuries.
It’s the second such incident Tuesday.
All lanes on southbound I-43 reopened to traffic around noon near Walnut — shut down earlier in the morning following reports of shots fired. No injuries were reported.
43.038902 -87.906474