MPD: Woman shot, wounded after apparent argument near 25th and Burleigh

Posted 7:32 pm, June 23, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Burleigh on Tuesday, June 23.

The victim — a 28-year-old woman — sustained non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said the incident, which took place around 5:40 p.m., appears to be the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Scene of shooting near 25th and Burleigh

