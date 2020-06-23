× Police: Man shot, seriously injured near 60th and Green Tree

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s north side Tuesday morning, June 23.

Authorities said a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was struck around 10:30 a.m. near 60th and Green Tree. Police described the victim’s injuries as “serious.” He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.