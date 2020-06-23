People remain outside buildings in Mexico City during a quake on June 23, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. - A 7.1 magnitude quake was registered Tuesday in the south of Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismological Service. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico has swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.
Seismic alarms sounded mid-morning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked to some areas, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.
Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.
People remain outside the Durango clinic in Mexico City during a quake on June 23, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. – A 7.1 magnitude quake was registered Tuesday in the south of Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismological Service. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan.