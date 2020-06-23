× Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico has swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded mid-morning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked to some areas, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan.