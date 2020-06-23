US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House before departing, en route to Arizona on June 23, 2020 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Brendan Smialowski] instead of [Eric Baradat]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
President Trump says he’ll issue executive order to protect monuments
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House before departing, en route to Arizona on June 23, 2020 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Brendan Smialowski] instead of [Eric Baradat]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’ll issue an executive order to protect monuments that are coming under new scrutiny as America wrestles with racism during the unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
President Trump opposes the removal of monuments of leaders of the Confederacy or other distasteful aspects of American history.
Protesters tried Monday night to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House before they were dispersed by police.
President Trump tweeted that such protesters could face 10 years in prison under federal law. The president said Tuesday an executive order will just “reinforce” the law.