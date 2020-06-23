LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence pays a visit to Waukesha STEM Academy

Rayshard Brooks’ funeral to be held at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s former church

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: Pallbearers bring the remains of Rayshard Brooks to the Ebenezer Baptist Church for his funeral on June 23, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Brooks was killed June 12 by an Atlanta police officer after a struggle during a field sobriety test in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Rayshard Brooks is to be remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private funeral for the man who was shot by a police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy.

Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at the funeral.

