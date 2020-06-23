× S/V Denis Sullivan will not be sailing in 2020: ‘Ship will be remaining docked’

MILWAUKEE — The S/V Denis Sullivan will not be sailing in 2020 for her 20th anniversary season.

A news release included the following statement on this change:

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that the S/V Denis Sullivan will not be sailing nor open to the public for the 2020 season. “Instead, the ship will be remaining docked with the bare minimum of crew continuing maintenance work as long as we are able. One of the worst things for a wooden vessel is to be neglected, but if we are unable generate funds from taking the public on sails and operating programs with our students and trainees, we are unable to pay crew to care for the vessel. “Therefore, we need your help! “Please donate to the S/V Denis Sullivan to help us keep at least a crew member on to continue caring for the ship while we remain docked. It doesn’t matter if the ship if docked or if we sail all 5 Great Lakes in a season, the minimum yearly cost to maintain the S/V Denis Sullivan is about $300,000.”

Donations can be made at: https://gf.me/u/x2ciud

Or non-electronic donations can be mailed to:

Captain Tiffany Krihwan

S/V Denis Sullivan

500 N Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

The crew of the Denis Sullivan hope to be back on the water in 2021.