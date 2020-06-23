Search underway for missing Florida firefighter

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a Florida firefighter-paramedic who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

James Vonminden, 56, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the Jupiter Farms community of Palm Beach County. According to WPEC, Vonminden’s pickup truck hit a tree in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run.

Investigators say friends and co-workers think he may have a head injury from the crash and could have walked off disoriented, WPEC reported.

The Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association, IAFF Local 4321, posted photos of him to social media, asking the public to help “find our missing brother.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Help us find our missing Brother, Firefighter Jim Vonminden. Please share and distribute this information on your social media. pic.twitter.com/Di5B0uPk9x — Broward, IAFF L4321 (@iaff4321) June 22, 2020