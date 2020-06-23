Seattle mayor proposes $20M in cuts to police to help budget

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will propose $20 million in cuts to the police budget in the remainder of 2020 — the largest cuts to any department as the city attempts to fill a hole of about $400 million caused by the coronavirus.

The mayor proposes slashing about 5% of the Seattle police budget this year with an officer hiring freeze next year until a plan is developed “reflecting community priorities for public safety.”

Many of the protests that have dominated Seattle for weeks have demanded a 50% cut to the police department’s budget. Durkan has asked the department to prepare models of what 20%, 30% and 50% budget cuts would look like.