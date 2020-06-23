Seattle mayor proposes $20M in cuts to police to help budget

Posted 8:59 pm, June 23, 2020, by

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will propose $20 million in cuts to the police budget in the remainder of 2020 — the largest cuts to any department as the city attempts to fill a hole of about $400 million caused by the coronavirus.

The mayor proposes slashing about 5% of the Seattle police budget this year with an officer hiring freeze next year until a plan is developed “reflecting community priorities for public safety.”

Many of the protests that have dominated Seattle for weeks have demanded a 50% cut to the police department’s budget. Durkan has asked the department to prepare models of what 20%, 30% and 50% budget cuts would look like.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.