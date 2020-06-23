× US honeybees are doing better after bad year, survey shows

NEW YORK — The annual survey of US beekeepers found that honeybee colonies are doing better after a bad year. Monday’s survey found winter losses were lower than normal, the second smallest in 14 years of records.

Only 22% of US colonies were lost this past winter. Average is 28%. This comes off of a really bad year for bees.

The summer of 2019 and winter before were among the worst on record. Bees and other pollinators have been shrinking for decades.

Scientists blame parasites, disease, pesticides and lack of proper food.