VP Pence to stop at Waukesha STEM Academy, Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee

WAUKESHA — Vice President Mike Pence is launching a faith-centered tour in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, after touting Wisconsin’s school choice program for the second time this year.

The vice president arrived at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Air Force Two around 9:30 a.m. He disembarked the plane around 10 a.m. — and was headed west for Waukesha.

Pence will be joined by Secretary Betsy DeVos and participate in a School Choice roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy on Tuesday, June 23. Protesters have already started to line up outside the school Tuesday morning.

Protestors are starting to arrive in front of the school where @VP is expected in a few hours. Some are teachers, others former students. pic.twitter.com/UjXSKApauK — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) June 23, 2020

Afterward, VP Pence will deliver remarks around 1 p.m. at the Faith In America Event at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker will also be speaking during the pre-program. If you are interested in attending the event, tickets are available online HERE on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pence’s events Tuesday in Wisconsin come as President Donald Trump is visiting a megachurch in Phoenix two days before he comes to Wisconsin for a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.

The dual visits in one week speak to Wisconsin’s importance in the presidential race. Trump carried the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

Pence’s “Faith in America” event in Pewaukee will highlight the central position that religious conservatives continue to occupy in the president’s base.