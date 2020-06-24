× A 5.8M earthquake shook between the Sequoia and Death Valley National Parks

LONE PINE, Calif. (FOX 11) – A preliminary 5.8M earthquake shook about 10 miles south/southeast of Lone Pine, California Wednesday morning. Lone Pine is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the earthquake was reported at 10:40 a.m. There are no initial reports of damage from the earthquake.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.