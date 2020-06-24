× Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon in quarantine after positive test for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The return of Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been delayed after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brogdon issued a statement through the team, saying he was in quarantine, feeling well and expects to rejoin his teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the season next month.

Brogdon used the March stoppage of play to recover from a leg and hip muscle injury that kept him out of games and recently told reporters he was ready to play.

Brogdon also has been a prominent voice calling for racial equity following the death of George Floyd.