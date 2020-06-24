Kenosha County officials investigating arson after 2 vehicles destroyed

SALEM LAKES — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Salem Lakes Fire Department were called to a fire in Salem Lakes early Wednesday morning, June 24.

According to the sheriff’s department, two vehicles were found on fire in the driveway of a residence just after 3 a.m. There was also fire on the exterior of the residence.

The fire destroyed both vehicles and the house sustained minor damage. Authorities said the incident appears to have targeted the property, and investigators suspect that the fire is arson.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Kenosha County Detective Bureau at 262-605-5100 or Crimestoppers at (262) 656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS (8477).