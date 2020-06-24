Mexican Fiesta HQ to become 1st volunteer-made mask distribution hub on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Inc./Mexican Fiesta announced it is collaborating with MaskUpMKE and the Medical College of Wisconsin — and will have the first volunteer-made mask distribution hub on the south side of Milwaukee.

MaskUpMKE is a social awareness campaign that was initiated by Rebel Converting & Ignite Change that encourages Milwaukeeans to wear facemasks when going out.

A news release says Mexican Fiesta and collaborators encourage you to protect yourself and your loved ones by providing free facemasks to front line workers, small businesses, organizations, and the community. Mexican Fiesta volunteers will lead this initiative by starting the assembly process this week at Mexican Fiesta Headquarters. All health protocols and precautions will be followed.

If you would like to request facemasks for your family, organization, or small business, contact the Mexican Fiesta office at 414-383-7066 or send an email to info@mexicanfiesta.org. To learn more about MaskUpMKE campaign, visit maskupmke.org.