MILWAUKEE -- After a long delay caused by the Coronavirus, Milwaukee’s Broken Bat Brewing Company is ready to reveal their new barrel house and taproom. Brian Kramp is at the local brewery that’s bringing beer, baseball and fun back to Walker’s Point.

About Broken Bat Brewing Co. (website)

We’ve moved! Formerly located in Milwaukee Historic Third Ward as of April 2020 we have moved just a few short blocks south into the Walkers Point Neighborhood on Pittsburgh Ave.! A baseball-themed Milwaukee Brewery and tap room featuring our locally made craft beers in a space with plentiful seating and multiple televisions for the spectator’s viewing pleasure, we’re crazy excited for what our future holds. Indoor wiffleball, expanded distribution, craft soda.. and so much more!

