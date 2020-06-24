LIVE: Group gathers at Milwaukee Co. Courthouse before MPD Officer Mattioli makes appearance in court

Milwaukee’s Broken Bat Brewing Company is ready to reveal their new barrel house and taproom

Posted 10:23 am, June 24, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- After a long delay caused by the Coronavirus, Milwaukee’s Broken Bat Brewing Company is ready to reveal their new barrel house and taproom. Brian Kramp is at the local brewery that’s bringing beer, baseball and fun back to Walker’s Point.

Data pix.

About Broken Bat Brewing Co. (website)

We’ve moved! Formerly located in Milwaukee Historic Third Ward as of April 2020 we have moved just a few short blocks south into the Walkers Point Neighborhood on Pittsburgh Ave.! A baseball-themed Milwaukee Brewery and tap room featuring our locally made craft beers in a space with plentiful seating and multiple televisions for the spectator’s viewing pleasure, we’re crazy excited for what our future holds. Indoor wiffleball, expanded distribution, craft soda.. and so much more!

Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.