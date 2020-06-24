MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near 38th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police department is investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood on Wednesday night, June 24.

The shooting took place near 38th and Lisbon around 6:50 p.m. Authorities said the victim — a 27-year-old Milwaukee man — sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive. He is being treated at the hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, police said, and, so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.