Neighbors start ‘singin’ in the rain’ with socially distanced dance party

Neighbors in England are following Gene Kelly’s example, while making the most out of social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The residents of a street in Frodsham, Cheshire, England have been taking part in socially distanced dance parties since the pandemic began.

Elsa Williams shared a video on social media which showed footage of her neighbors dancing in the rain with umbrellas, while the song “Singin’ in the Rain” played in the background.

I don’t film it daily anymore, but evidence that social distance dancing on our street still happens daily at 11am. Even in the rain. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/XlUOO9cmOT — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) June 18, 2020

Dance parties are a way to keep active and sociable during the coronavirus lockdown, and the video showed that neighbors didn’t let wet weather stop them.

On Twitter, Williams shared the video and wrote, “I don’t film it daily anymore, but evidence that social distance dancing on our street still happens daily at 11am. Even in the rain.”

On May 5, Williams shared another video of her neighbors dancing on the street, telling viewers that, “Today was day forty-two.”

Socially distant dancing still happens every day on our road during lockdown. Today was day forty-two. Still at it, just about! #StayHome #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/OIwLk39ZY4 — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) May 5, 2020

Storyful contributed to this article.