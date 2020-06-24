LIVE: Group gathers at Milwaukee Co. Courthouse before MPD Officer Mattioli makes appearance in court

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Posted 9:34 am, June 24, 2020, by , Updated at 09:37AM, June 24, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Participants run over the Verrazzano Bridge at the start of the TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2019 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — This year’s New York City Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race was scheduled to take place on Nov. 1.

Organizers said they made the decision to cancel because of “coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the decision and said he looked forward to hosting the 50th running of the race in 2021.

