Protesters march through Mayfair; chant name of Alvin Cole, fatally shot by Wauwatosa officer

WAUWATOSA — Protesters marched through Mayfair in Wauwatosa on Wednesday afternoon, June 24.

The group walked the perimeter of the mall chanting Alvin Cole’s name. Cole was killed near the mall back on Feb. 2. Police said Cole fired a gun — and Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah returned fire, fatally shooting Cole.

That incident is under review.

Mensah’s use of force was ruled “justified” in two other fatal shootings.