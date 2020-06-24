Summer sanity savers: Fun ways to keep your kids entertained this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is here and the last thing parents want to hear is "I'm bored." Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some summer sanity savers.

INFLATE YOUR SUMMER FUN:

Unicorn Hopper - Unicorn fans will love bouncing around on this Hedstrom hopper. Encourage physical activity and lots of fun!

Inflatable Seesaw Rocker: Rock out with a bestie on this giant inflatable seesaw. This roomy rocker features two central handles for each rider and is perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

Inflatable Easel -Turn your playspace into a wonderland - painted masterpieces with the Giant Inflatable Easel with Paints! Kids can make art in the backyard, a friend's house, large playroom, or finished basement.

Hoovy Giant Fun Inflatable Roller - Roll around, with this Inflatable fun roller wheel which can be used by kids and adults to play games, interact as a family or simply let your kids roll around in the yard.

SIZE UP YOUR GAME:

Indoor Golf Pool - Get the whole family in on the fun of playing this exciting indoor game that combines the challenge of golf with the game of pool

Ladder Toss Game: The Champion Sports Ladder Ball Golf Game Set only takes minutes to set up and provides hours of fun at the beach, park, or your own backyard.

Giant Jumbling Tower Game: Keep those hands steady while you pick out blocks from this tower to keep them from tumbling down. Features 48 wooden blocks to stack massive towers up to 3.5 ft tall. Enjoy competitive fun at parks, parties, BBQs and other functions.

Giant Mega Four: This exciting giant toy is perfect for playing at home, outdoors, at a birthday party or on a barbecue. With it, family game nights become even more exciting. Besides, through this game, children's motor skills, hand-eye coordination and cognitive skills can be greatly improved.

ROOM TO EXPLORE:

Pick up some party lights and turn up the tunes for an indoor dance party!

Pirate Ship with Washable Markers - Constructed of sturdy cardboard. has a door, 2 swords and steering wheel and washable markers. Make a treasure hunt event with costumes from Melissa & Doug, bury a treasure chest, craft a pirate treasure hunt map and let the kids` imaginations run wild!

Aqua Pods - Place this fun water blob anywhere in your backyard for some sensory fun. Kids can jump, roll, lie, sit, and make waves while moving the fish around inside the pod. For extra fun, spray the top with water to add an extra layer of cool.

GET GLOWIN` FLOWIN` and KEEP THEM ACTIVE: