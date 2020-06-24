DALY CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: The Toyota logo is displayed on car on the sales lot at City Toyota on September 5, 2018 in Daly City, California. Toyota annouced plans to recall over one million Prius and C-HR crossover sport-utility vehicles globally to fix an electrical system issue that could cause a fire. The vehicles affected by the recall are certain 2016-2018 Prius cars, Prius Prime plug-in hybrids and hybrid versions of the C-HR. Nearly 200,000 Prius cars in the United States will be affected. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.
The company says in a statement that the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system. But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall. Toyota says that power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the hybrid software at no cost to owners. Anyone who had an inverter failure with the system faults will get a new one, the company says.
The recall covers about 267,000 vehicles in the U.S.