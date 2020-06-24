Wauwatosa police: Child struck by train, seriously injured near 70th and State

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police officials tell FOX6 News that a child was struck by a train near 70th and State on Wednesday afternoon, June 23 and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene saw authorities with the Wauwatosa Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and Canadian Pacific Railroad Police investigating the incident, taking pictures of a damaged, green bicycle near the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak announced on Twitter that a train leaving Milwaukee was delayed due to activity west of the City of Milwaukee. Amtrak officials did not confirm if that delay was related to the incident in Wauwatosa.

Empire Builder Train 7 which departed Chicago (CHI) on 6/24 is delayed departing Milwaukee (MKE) due to police activity west of MKE. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 24, 2020