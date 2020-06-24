Wauwatosa police: Child struck by train, seriously injured near 70th and State

WAUWATOSA —  Wauwatosa police officials tell FOX6 News that a child was struck by a train near 70th and State on Wednesday afternoon, June 23 and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene saw authorities with the Wauwatosa Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and Canadian Pacific Railroad Police investigating the incident, taking pictures of a damaged, green bicycle near the tracks.

Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak announced on Twitter that a train leaving Milwaukee was delayed due to activity west of the City of Milwaukee. Amtrak officials did not confirm if that delay was related to the incident in Wauwatosa.

