Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Posted 3:56 pm, June 24, 2020, by

MADISON — Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

The state Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that Wisconsin residents who have exhausted their 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits can now apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation under the bill.

People who collect the pandemic unemployment compensation are also eligible for an additional $600 per week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

