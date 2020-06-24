Work up a sweat for a good cause: Details on Move for Macc

MILWAUKEE -- You can work up a sweat for a good cause! Erika Gudgeon, the owner of Push Fitness MKE, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on Move for Macc.

About Move for Macc (Facebook page)

Get up and MOVE! Join host Erika Gudgeon, owner and personal trainer at PUSH Fitness MKE and DJ Four7 Travis Beckum, former Wisconsin Badger and New York Giants football player, for a 60-min live stream work out session! This $25 class will directly support childhood cancer and related blood disorders research.

DATE: Saturday June 27th, 9-10AM, via ZOOM

*Zoom link will be emailed to you directly following the completion of the sign-up form*

A word from PUSH Fitness MKE:

Company Mission

Bring people together through movement, creating a safe, supportive fitness community to PUSH clients to be better! We are here to motivate and inspire, while consistently putting clients through energizing weekly workouts to help them live a life of adventure through movement, mobility, and flexibility. We educate clients about nutrition to give them a healthier lifestyle and confidence to push further than they ever thought they could go. We motivate and inspire our fit fam to be better, push further.