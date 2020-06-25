Attention pizza lovers: Brian Kramp was given exclusive access to the production line at Palermo’s

Posted 9:54 am, June 25, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- At Palermo’s Pizza they make some of the best frozen pizzas in the business. It’s home to the Screamin’ Sicilian Pizza Company, Urban Pie Pizza Company and Connie’s Pizza. And today, Brian is getting an inside look at how things run behind closed doors.

Data pix.
  • To find your favorite Palermo’s Pizza, visit our Family of Brands.
  • For frequently asked questions and answers, visit our FAQ section
  • For compliments, comments or quality concerns, complete the form or call our customer care center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 888-571-7181.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.