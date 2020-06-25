× Bob Uecker set for 50th year at mic for Milwaukee Brewers: ‘I’m happy’

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker plans to be at Miller Park for the Milwaukee Brewers’ first home game after Major League Baseball players agreed to report to training starting July 1, MLB.com Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy reported Thursday, June 25 — calling the live action on radio, as he has been doing since 1971.

“I’m going to do it from Miller Park,” Uecker, 86, told McCalvy. “I’ll do it in the booth with Jeff [Levering], and then road games, Jeff and Lane Grindle will do that. I’m going to be there and get tested just like everyone else. I wanted to go back to work. I’m glad to be going back to work.”

McCalvy noted Uecker is at increased risk for COVID-19 because of his age and health history. By his count, Uecker has had 11 major surgeries.

According to the report, Uecker said he made the decision to return to the booth this season after extensive conversations with Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio and other club officials, including medical officials. He’s likely to come and go from a separate entrance.

“I’m on the shortstop side of second base right now. I’m coming down the home stretch,” Uecker told McCalvy. “And I still want to work. I still feel like working, and I don’t think that will change until I make the call that I think enough is enough and move on. We all know down the road is the bottom of the ninth, man. No matter what we do, no matter how we try to take care of ourselves, sooner or later, the time comes. But for me, right now, I’m feeling good. I’m happy. I’m glad I’m going back to work. I’ll know when to stop. I’m not going to embarrass myself or embarrass the team. I would never do that. When I don’t feel I’m capable of working anymore, whether it’s 50 years or 51 years or 52 years, I don’t know, but I’ll be the first one to know.”

