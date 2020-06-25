× #ConnectMilwaukee campaign receives $260K donation from anonymous donor

MILWAUKEE — A local donor has contributed $260,000 to the MPS Foundation’s #ConnectMilwaukee campaign. A news release issued on Thursday, June 25 says this is the largest individual gift in the non-profit’s history and covers over a quarter of the overall goal.

The MPS Foundation’s #ConnectMilwaukee is an effort to provide sustainable internet access to MPS students and families — receiving over 100 donations bringing the running total to $300,000.

The news release says the foundation remains focused and determined to raise the additional $700,000 to provide internet access to those families that urgently need it before next school year.