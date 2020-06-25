× Eiffel Tower reopens, ending 104-day coronavirus shutdown

PARIS, France — The Eiffel Tower has reopened, marking another milestone in France’s recovery from its coronavirus lockdown.

Lifts that usually whisk people up the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower remain closed, so the first visitors had to take the stairs.

Of the Tower’s three decks, only the first two reopened. Those who made the climb Thursday were rewarded with far-away views.

The closure of 104 days was the tower’s longest in peace time. It cost the landmark 27 million euros ($30 million) in lost revenues. Xavier Besa, a tourist from Barcelona, was among the first in line, delighted to find the landmark open when other Paris attractions remain closed.