Entire Great Lakes region will have above average temps between July 2 and July 8

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — We’re almost to our warmest period of the year! On average, by July 2 we hit an average high of 80˚ and we’ll likely be well above that to start the new month. Long term temperature forecasts continue to keep us at least in the mid to upper 80s but a few 90s are not out of the question.

Between July 2 and July 8, the entire Great Lakes region will stay well above average as warm southern air flows in due to high pressure out east. Daily variations in high temperatures are likely but the overall trend continues to bring on the heat to start the month of July.

If you’re curious, the warmest we have ever been in Milwaukee is 103˚ on three different occasions. The chances we hit that during this period are very unlikely — but between July and August we can really warm up!