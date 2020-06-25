Green Bay police seek missing children ages 1, 4, believed to be with 23-year-old woman

Posted 2:39 pm, June 25, 2020, by
Syrenity Seppel, MacKenzie Giltner, Sylis Seppel

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police asked for help Thursday afternoon, June 25 locating two children believed to be with a 23-year-old woman.

Police said 4-year-old Sylis Seppel and 1-year-old Syrenity Seppel are believed to be with MacKenzie Giltner.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2012 Ford Focus, white, with Wisconsin license plate number 667 WCG.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Green Bay police at 920-448-3208.

