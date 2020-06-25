Hitting the road for summer vacation? Plenty of ways to keep the kids entertained in the car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hitting the road for summer vacation? There's plenty of ways to keep the kids entertained in the car without devices. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some retro road trip activities that will help the whole family unplug.

Kids can learn to read a map with Rand McNally Atlas, which features simplified yet real road maps of all 50 states. Extras include state-related games plus state birds, flowers, trees and capitals. Answers for all games and puzzles are in the back of the book with an index. Paper maps are good for emergencies, teach kids about directions, and help with spatial reasoning.

I Spy Travel - A timeless classic, this seek-and-find card game is perfect for keeping kids entertained and appreciating the scenery on the road. Whether on short rides near home or on cross-country road trips, children will enjoy the challenge of finding objects that match their cards outside their car.

Wikki Stix: Introduced in 1989, simply stated...they stick! No glue, no paste, no mess. Just press them down with light fingertip pressure on virtually any smooth surface and they will stick. They are also easy to peel up and reposition so 'mistakes' virtually disappear.

Wooly Willy: Born in 1955 and named one of the Top 40 toys from the 50s - 80s. Wooly Willy`s metal filings are moved about with a magnetic wand to add features to a cartoon face.

Etch A Sketch: It`s fun and easy to create with Etch A Sketch! Invented in the late 1950s - as you turn the knobs to draw, lines magically appear on the grey screen. Turn the left knob to draw left and right; the right knob to draw up and down; and turn both knobs to curve. Hours of tech free entertainment for the family.

Waterfuls Handheld Game: Just add water to relive the classic fun from the original handheld game that everyone remembers! This classic retains the original simple play pattern (just push and whoosh!), and adds 6 interchangeable play panels that throw back with clever retro arcade game designs... just switch the panel for a whole new game! No screens, cords or batteries — just add water and you`re good to go! The game cards tuck neatly away when the fun is done.

Speak & Spell: Created in the late 70s - the Speak & Spell is a classic retro educational toy with a speech synthesizer. It has over 200 commonly misspelled words for your kids to learn.

Mad Libs Pack your bags and get ready to hit the road with this latest installment of family fun! You can help create car songs, spot some historical sights, even stop at a roadside diner-with a Mad Libs? twist, of course! Many have tried to imitate the world`s most popular word game, but they just can`t ___VERB___ the mustard! With Mad Libs? on the Road, traveling has never been so wacky!

Fashion Plates: Take your fashionable ideas on the go. Just place sketch paper, pass the rubbing tool over and transfer your design easily. Includes pencils and built-in textures on the back of the fashion plates allow your artist to easily add color and detail to their one-of-a-kind looks Includes 15 fashion plates, 20 sheets of paper, 8 colored pencils, 2 rubbing crayons, crayon holder, drawing tablet in a carrying case

Colorforms: Colorforms have inspired creative expression and fun for over 60 years!

They stick like magic with no cutting, no glue, no mess. Peel & stick pieces let you play over and over again, a new adventure every time!

Walkie Talkies: No wi-fi or cell service needed. Kids can have some good old fashioned fun with these classic walkie talkies. Perfect for the kids to communicate if you`re traveling with other friends/family in a caravan.

Magic 8 Ball: The original Magic 8 Ball novelty toy has all the answers to your deepest questions! After 'asking the ball' a yes or no question, turn the toy upside-down and wait for your answer to be revealed through the window. Answers range from positive ('It is certain') to negative ('Don`t count on it') to neutral ('Ask again later'). It`s the fastest way to seek advice and mom or dad can focus on the road!