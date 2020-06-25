Jon Stewart talks about picking Wisconsin as backdrop for new film ‘Irresistible’

Posted 11:02 am, June 25, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The new comedy "Irresistible" will be available on demand Friday, June 26. Gino recently spoke with writer and director Jon Stewart about picking Wisconsin as the backdrop for the film.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.