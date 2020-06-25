Open Record Special Edition: Capitol unrest

MADISON — A day of protesting takes a destructive and violent turn in Madison. Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who was at a restaurant with a megaphone and baseball bat.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about the tensions that boiled over in Madison.

They’re joined in the episode by FOX6 reporters Aaron Maybin and Jason Calvi who have both covered the fallout from this week’s unrest. The team talks about the incidents that led up to Tuesday night’s violence and what happened to prompt protesters to attack Senator Tim Carpenter. Plus, you’ll hear more about Governor Evers’ response and his defending of bringing in the National Guard.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 and other timely issues here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.