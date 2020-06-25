× Packers Hall of Fame to open on Monday, June 29; masks required for all visitors

GREEN BAY — The Packers Hall of Fame will reopen to visitors and fans on Monday, June 29, the Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday.

The museum has been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be implementing several new procedures and policies to keep guests safe, including retail-sector, back-to-business precautionary guidelines offered by Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the CDC to maximize safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release says among the precautions being employed at the Packers Hall of Fame are requiring masks for all visitors and staff inside the Atrium and Hall of Fame, as well as placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the building, and plexiglass barriers at registers and points of contact with staff, with surfaces cleaned after each interaction. Cleaning teams will be present to ensure the space remains clean.

To allow for appropriate social distancing, the museum will limit the number of visitors inside at one time, so guests must register for specific visit times. Those that have pre-purchased admission vouchers to the Hall of Fame may email at hoftours@packers.com to reserve a visit time. All other tickets can be purchased at packershofandtours.com/plan-your-visit/admission-tickets, and visitors are encouraged to purchase online tickets in advance to limit the amount of contact between guests and employees.

The Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last scheduled entry time at 3:30 p.m. Each visitor will have 1.5 hours to complete their visit and once they exit the Hall of Fame, they will not be able to reenter. Some exhibit areas may be temporarily unavailable to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium can enter through the American Family Insurance Gate on the east side of the stadium, with one set of doors marked for entrance and another set marked for exit. Fans are asked not to congregate in Atrium common areas.

Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, Lambeau Field events and 1919 Kitchen & Tap will remain closed for the time being. Team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground and 46 Below, as well as The Turn, are beginning their re-opening processes; more information will be announced soon about their re-opening plans.