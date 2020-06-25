Pairing sweet maple and fruity flavors with steak: Recipe for maple-balsamic marinated steak with grille pear salsa

MILWAUKEE -- Pairing sweet maple and fruity flavors with steak. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for maple-balsamic marinated steak with grille pear salsa.

MAPLE-BALSAMIC MARINATED STEAK WITH GRILLED PEAR SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 to 10 ounces each)
  • 2 Bartlett or red Anjou pears, halved and cored
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges
  • 8 cups mixed salad greens or arugula
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, chopped pecans or sliced almonds
  • 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese, blue cheese or Manchego cheese
Marinade:
  • 1 cup reduced-fat or regular balsamic vinaigrette
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme

COOKING:

  1. Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup marinade for dressing. Place beef Strip Steaks and 1/3 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Reserve remaining marinade for brushing.
  2. Soak two 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread onion wedges onto skewers. Brush onions and cut sides of pears with half reserved marinade.
  3. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onions and pears around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium doneness (160°F), turning occasionally. Grill onions 12 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes for gas) and pears 8 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing steak, onions and pears with remaining reserved marinade.
  4. Remove onions from skewers. Chop onions and pears into bite-size pieces.  Combine greens, pears, onions, cheese, nuts and reserved 1/2 cup marinade; toss gently to combine. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with salad mixture.
