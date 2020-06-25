Pairing sweet maple and fruity flavors with steak: Recipe for maple-balsamic marinated steak with grille pear salsa

MILWAUKEE -- Pairing sweet maple and fruity flavors with steak. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for maple-balsamic marinated steak with grille pear salsa.
MAPLE-BALSAMIC MARINATED STEAK WITH GRILLED PEAR SALAD
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 to 10 ounces each)
- 2 Bartlett or red Anjou pears, halved and cored
- 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges
- 8 cups mixed salad greens or arugula
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, chopped pecans or sliced almonds
- 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese, blue cheese or Manchego cheese
Marinade:
- 1 cup reduced-fat or regular balsamic vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
COOKING:
- Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup marinade for dressing. Place beef Strip Steaks and 1/3 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Reserve remaining marinade for brushing.
- Soak two 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread onion wedges onto skewers. Brush onions and cut sides of pears with half reserved marinade.
- Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onions and pears around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium doneness (160°F), turning occasionally. Grill onions 12 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes for gas) and pears 8 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing steak, onions and pears with remaining reserved marinade.
- Remove onions from skewers. Chop onions and pears into bite-size pieces. Combine greens, pears, onions, cheese, nuts and reserved 1/2 cup marinade; toss gently to combine. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with salad mixture.